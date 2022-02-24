Farmer brothers’ relief as 30k detour ends with erection of bridge

11/2/2022 New bridge opens at Chapel, Clonroche.Brothers Edmond and John Kehoe photographed on the bridge. Photo; Mary Browne

Watching six metres of water burst holes in the bridge beside his home on Christmas Day, Edmond Foley wasn’t aware of the impact it would have on his, and his brother John’s working life.

“I never saw anything like it. We work 200 metres from the bridge. We do contract work spraying slurry. Most of our work is in Clonroche. We had to go 15kms to Kellystown and Ballymackesy.”

Edmond (78) said fields on either side of the bridge were flooded.

“The council put up barriers across the bridge. Two holes came on either side of the bridge. The keystone went out of it, in my opinion. The force of water; I’d never seen anything like it in my lifetime.”

Pointing to the remnants of the old bridge in the Aughnaglaur River, Edmond said: “There were days when we parked in the field over and crossed the river, using those as stepping stones.”

Expand Close 11/2/2022 New bridge opens at Chapel, Clonroche. Photo; Mary Browne / Facebook

Whatsapp 11/2/2022 New bridge opens at Chapel, Clonroche. Photo; Mary Browne





Prior to the destroyed bridge, there was a ford across the river, which the brothers would occasionally cross.

Edmond said he wasn’t surprised the bridge was destroyed. “I wouldn’t stand on that bridge when there was a flood for the past couple of years. On Christmas Day I passed over at 10.10 a.m..”

He shares vivid memories of the hundreds of people who would gather at the old station house near the bridge to travel to watch Wexford play in Croke Park when he was young. Pigs, strawberries, sheep, cattle, and a lot more were carried on the steam train also over the bridge.

He said 100 tonne of stone from Dublin and Carlow was used to support the bailey bridge.

Thanking the local council engineer, Ringstone Quarry, Paddy McGee, David O’Connor, Monageer Plant Hire and all of the council staff who worked on the bailey bridge, he said: “It took about three weeks to get it put in. Once they started they never stopped.”

With big volumes of traffic crossing the bridge from 5.30 a.m. daily, Edmond is happy to see the route back open again.

“The bridge collapse took us 10k out of our way and then the bridge at Raheen got damaged so it was 15k.”

The tillage and sheep farmer hopes a permanent bridge can be completed at Chapel in time for next winter. “All of this will have to be dismantled again. The rock will have to be removed. It will be closed again.”