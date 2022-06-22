Farming

Premium

Farmer accused of stealing waste flour theft wins €13,400 in compensation for unfair dismissal

Stephen Bourke

A Co Cavan farmer who was sacked by Pat the Baker after being accused of stealing waste flour has been awarded €13,400 for unfair dismissal.

Padraig Cunningham had always denied theft, maintaining he was doing his employer, Pat the Baker Unlimited, a “favour” by taking away material from its site in Granard, Co Longford.

