Farmer (78) thrown from 'defective' tractor on bend

In it she said her late husband Sonny was only home from hospital three weeks at the time of his death - he had spent over a month in hospital after having had two heart attacks.

The court heard Sonny left his house around 9am in his Massey Ferguson and drove to visit his sister nearby. At 1pm Mrs Kilgannon got a call from her sister-in-law to say there had been an accident. She ran to the scene and saw Sonny lying in the field, still conscious. He asked to sit up and straighten his leg but lost consciousness soon after.

Garda Cian Finan attended the scene and found Sonny lying on his back covered with a blanket. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor and removed to the morgue at Sligo University Hospital.