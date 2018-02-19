A coroner has called for anti-roll bars to be made mandatory on quad machines which, he says, are being increasingly used not just on farms but also in industry and as 'fun vehicles' in holiday resorts.

Farmer (67) died after he became trapped under quad, inquest hears

Patrick O'Connor, Coroner for Mayo, highlighted the dangers posed by the 'all terrain', 4x4, vehicles at an inquest today into the death of Michael Anthony (Tony) O'Malley.

Mr. O'Malley (67), a former employee of Mayo County Council, was found dead by his wife, Catherine, underneath his quad on the family farm at Derrew, Ballyheane, Castlebar, on September 21 last. The quad was turned on its side at the bottom of a small hill and the victim was trapped underneath.

Alongside the quad – completely detached, was a spraying machine for a quad which had a 25 gallon/95 litre capacity. The cause of death was given to today's inquest by Dr. Fadel Bennani, consultant pathologist at Mayo University Hospital as ashphxia due to entrapment on an overturned quad.