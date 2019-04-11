Farm subsidies in Northern Ireland ‘could halve by 2030 due to Brexit’

Farmers will have to do more for less funding due to changes envisaged under any scenario short of Remain, a consultant from the Andersons Centre said.

Any kind of exit from the EU will see the UK leave the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which has underpinned the sector’s finances for decades.

Michael Haverty from Andersons said: “The fear seems to be that, without some commitment, future politicians will raid farm funding for other purposes.