Farm leaders question legality of Department’s new TB strategy

Burning issue: IFA president Tim Cullinan (right), the association’s animal health chairman Pat Farrell (left), and deputy president Brian Rushe, burning copies of the Dept of Agriculture TB letters, on Mr Farrell’s farm in Athy, Co Kildare as part of a campaign demanding that the Department backs down on its new TB strategy. Photo: Finbarr O’Rourke

ANGER has intensified over the Department of Agriculture’s decision to issue farmers with controversial TB herd history reports, with the IFA claiming the reports breach data protection laws and the INFHA questioning the legality of the Department strategy.

The reports provide farmers with an individualised TB herd risk category and advice on how to reduce the risk of TB in their herd.

The Department ranks farmers’ herds based on their risk of a future TB breakdown and says the reports are part of its plans to eradicate the disease.

However, IFA president Tim Cullinan claimed the letters are “persecuting” farmers.

“These letters are a typically bureaucratic response by the Department, seeking to avoid addressing the real issues and keeping the TB industry going,” he said.

“In addition, the decision by the Department to include the current status of other herds that the farmer previously purchased animals from is a clear breach of data protection.

“IFA has lodged a formal complaint with the Data Protection Commissioner.”

Cullinan was speaking at the escalation of IFA’s campaign to highlight what it maintains is the Department’s failure to meaningfully address problems with the TB eradication scheme.

Legal challenge

The Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association claimed that the letters may leave the State open to legal challenge.

It questioned whether the Department considered the legal implications for the State in advising farmers to cull stock a number of years after a Department-approved test gave that farmer the all-clear.

INHFA president Colm O’Donnell asked “how animals that passed a test a number of years ago and continue to do so ever since can now deemed a high risk for TB? Where does this leave the State approved testing programme?”

Over the last number of days, O’Donnell said farmers have “been contacting our office confused and angry at the contents of these letters, which we understand is replicated with farm advisers and public representatives across the country”.

There is, he continued, an urgent need for the Minister to intervene with his Department and provide legal clarity on the value of the current testing programme.

ICSA animal health & welfare chair Hugh Farrell called for the immediate reconvening of the TB Forum, which needs to be chaired by Minister.

“We believe that the TB letters are a breach of data protection rules because it is possible in many instances to determine the TB status of a farmer from whom you have bought stock, based on the information set out in the letter,” he said.

Responding to the concerns, the Department said the TB herd history risk statement sets out to provide information to farmers about their own herds and does not require farmers to do anything — farmers can choose to take the advice if they wish to reduce the risk of their herd to TB.

The Department also said that it has for many years been informing farmers of their risk statuses in TB testing letters.

"These new risk categorisations replaced older categorisations which were complex and were primarily used internally to manage the programme. The new way of categorising herds was the method favoured by stakeholders in the TB Forum — it is based on the herd categorisation model used in New Zealand and it is this specific system which was recommended by the TB Forum in its report.

