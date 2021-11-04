Farm leaders hit out at ‘extremely challenging’ Climate Action Plan

Farm leaders have hit out at the Government’s “extremely challenging” Climate Action Plan which aims to reduce farm emissions by between 22pc and 30pc (on 2018 levels) by 2030.

The plan says the target for farming – responsible for 37.1pc of total national emissions in 2020 – can be achieved through specific measures to: decrease the use of chemical nitrogen, incorporate the use of multi-species swards in grasslands, improve the genetic merit of herds, increase organic farming and diversify holdings via forestry, biomethane and energy production.

While the 208-page document does not explicitly detail an action to “stabilise” or “reduce” livestock numbers, a controversial matter hotly debated in recent weeks and months, the plan includes an action to reduce the average slaughter age of cattle from 27 to 24 months by 2030.

Responding to the announcement, IFA president Tim Cullinan warned that the emissions ceiling for agriculture could have “a profound impact” on the rural economy.

“The Government has fixed these targets without any proper assessment of the implications for individual farmers, the rural economy or food production.

“Teagasc data shows that only a third of Irish farmers are economically viable. With rising energy and transport costs, the economic viability of farms and rural businesses are being undermined.

“Farmers cannot do more for the environment and invest in emissions mitigation measures when their incomes are under such pressure.

“The frustration for farmers is that they know that if less food is produced in Ireland, it will be produced elsewhere, with a higher carbon footprint,” he said urging farm families join the association’s planned demonstration on the issues in Dublin on November 21.

ICSA

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said farmers are willing to play their part in the climate change challenge, but stipulated that “any Government plans to cut back the national herd will be strongly resisted”.

“If every farmer in the country takes up the current technologies on manure, fertiliser, and potentially feed additives we might get to 18pc [reduction in emissions], but this will be a very big ask given that for many of these farmers, this will imply a significant cost that won’t be recovered either in efficiencies or in the marketplace.

“If we cut the national herd to outsource the emissions to other countries such as Brazil, we are effectively opting for a lose/lose policy where we undermine our own agricultural sector but actually do nothing to decrease global emissions.

“There are things that can be done to reduce emissions from the national herd such as finishing cattle earlier. But the ICSA proposal to use CAP funds to support farmers who deliver on this has so far been ignored by Government.

“And while there are some references to doing more with renewable energy plans in the fields of biofuels and biogas, the reality is that Government and the EU has prevaricated far too much on renewables,” he said.

Macra

Macra na Feirme president John Keane condemned Government for not included a single action that targets generational renewal.

“Our future in the sector is being decided at the moment and there is not one single action contained to address the barriers we meet in the sector.

“Young people and youth are mentioned several times through the document, but not under the agriculture heading.

“Macra has consistently articulated that young farmers are essential to mitigation of climate change and yet they are excluded from the plan when it comes to agriculture.

“Across the globe young people are having their voices heard and are involved in the climate discussion and debate while also being part of the solutions at COP26.

"What has been published today has no direct action for our Irish young farmers. Young farmers who are highly-educated, who want to be drivers of environmental change and progress,” said Mr Keane.

‘Special position’

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, the Ministers of Agriculture House Charlie McConalogue, Pippa Hackett and Martin Heydon together welcomed the plan which they say “places farmers at the very centre”.

Agriculture Minister McConalogue said the targets will help make Irish farms more carbon efficient and build a more resilient agri-food sector.

“Farmers know the land better than anyone and are best placed to meet our climate ambitions. This plan sets ambitious climate mitigation targets for farming, but also recognises the special position of the sector in producing high quality food, and supporting a balanced regional economy.

“Central to all of this is ensuring we have a strong and vibrant sector and that farm incomes are protected. That is why I have provided almost €10 billion in support for the new CAP Strategic Plan in the period from 2023-2027.

"We are facing into a period of transformation in our great sector and with the right support our farmers can lead this change.”