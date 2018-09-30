Farm Ireland
Farm fire that killed three animals was deliberate, police say

Stock picture
Stock picture

An arson attack on a farm in Co Fermanagh has left three animals dead, the PSNI has said.

Detectives said the fire occurred a large shed on Killsmullen Road in Tedd at about 10.30pm on Wednesday.

The shed housed a cow and two calves and it also contained expensive farm equipment, including tractors.

The animals died in the fire and the equipment was completely destroyed.

The fire service said the blaze was started deliberately.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the fire to contact them.

Belfast Telegraph

