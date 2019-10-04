Farm fatalities lead to Garda investigations

Stock photo
Stock photo
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Gardaí are investigating the second fatal farming accident in the space of a week following a tragic accident in Co Limerick.

The accident occurred on a farm in Dromcollogher on Sunday. A man in his 80s was found unresponsive and injured while he had been attending to livestock.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries but was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date. Both the local coroner and HSA have been notified.

Separately, on Monday a man in his 70s died in Cork following an accident on a farm also involving livestock.

Gardaí at Clonakilty are investigating the incident on a farm in Leap, Co Cork.

The alarm was raised at approximately 1.30pm when the man was discovered unresponsive and injured in a farm shed.

It's understood he had also been attending to livestock. Gardaí and emergency services attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Irish Independent





More in News

Going up: Prices will rise immediately at petrol stations. Stock picture

Drivers face instant diesel and petrol price hike from carbon tax
Sea defences: Padraic Conroy places sandbags at the home of his mother Kay (90) in the Claddagh, Galway. Picture: Frank McGrath

Storm Lorenzo hits hard with 50mm of rain
Stock picture

Second pensioner in a week dies in farming accident
Employees work in a butcher's shop in Brasilia (AP)

Brazil meatpacker BRF admits to bribing inspectors with money, benefits
Siobhán Talbot, group managing director of Glanbia Plc. Picture: Aidan Crawley/Bloomberg

Glanbia teams up with UCC on €10m vegan research programme
Stock photo

Agricultural design engineer dismissed over his stammer awarded €15,000...
600-mile wide Hurricane Lorenzo's tropical storm-force winds gust risks are shown.

Storm Lorenzo: Farmers urged to check on stock now as Status Orange...


Top Stories

File photo

Supplies of plant protection and veterinary products safe from a no-...
What’s the beef: Farmers protesting outside Musgraves in Fonthill recently. Photo: Mark Condren

Jim O'Brien: Farm organisations need to reflect and move on
Stock image

Cheesed off European dairy producers dismayed at U.S. tariffs

Now is the time to start putting next spring's grass plan in place
Kerrygold butter

'Hugely disappointing': US slaps tariff hikes on Irish dairy over airplane row
02/10/2019. National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) - Press brief. Pictured Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann Evelyn Cusack briefing the media ahead of storm Lorenzo as it progresses across the Atlantic. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie Live

Storm Lorenzo: 'We expect significant disruptive impacts' - forecasters warn...
(Stock image)

Warning over danger posed by fallen trees after Storm Lorenzo