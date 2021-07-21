Farm families advised to plan early their children's college funds as costs soar

About half of students receive a grant, but it may not stretch to cover all costs. (Stock image)

Farming, food and agribusiness specialist professional services firm Ifac is urging Wicklow parents and farm families to plan ahead to fund college for their children as the costs of thrid level education soar.

Tom Doyle, partner at Ifac's Wicklow office, said that farming families need to ask themselves the big questions when they have a son or daughter heading off to college.

'The cost of college education has always been a concern for parents. It's easy to see why, with an average outlay of €10,000 a year to get your son or daughter through third-level education. But remember, this is an average estimate, so the cost in your own particular circumstances may be higher or lower,' Mr Doyle said.

Acquiring student accommodation can also prove problematic.

He advises: 'If you are living near a city and your child goes to college in that city, then accommodation will not be an issue and you can consider yourself relatively fortunate. The mandatory student contribution is €3,000 per annum. Add a further €1,500 to cover transport, books/materials and the mobile phone, and it is possible to get through the year on €4,500, although that's cutting it back to the absolute bone.

'If you live in a rural location, however, and your child needs to go to one of the major cities, then accommodation becomes an issue on two fronts - finding it and paying for it.

'The average cost of student accommodation is around €4,000 per year. Add in the costs for utility bills and food and you are looking at a revised figure of €5,500 per year. And if your child plans to go to a college in Dublin, you can add another €2,000 to the accommodation cost.'

Thousands of students qualify for a SUSI grant each year, and this can make a huge difference to the real cost of going to college for non-agricultural studies.

'SUSI (Student Universal Support Ireland) is Ireland's national awarding authority for all higher and further education grants and you can apply right now for the 21/22 academic year.

'The closing date for priority processing was July 8 for new applicants, although you can still apply for funding after these dates, but without the benefit of priority processing. You can apply on www.susi.ie, and the grants are broken down into categories, all of which can make a massive difference in your net outlay,' said Mr Doyle.

In 2012, the Teagasc Authority approved the introduction of means- testing of maintenance grants for students attending further level courses at Teagasc and private agricultural colleges, and means-testing will apply to Teagasc Level 5 and Level 6 full-time courses for the academic year 2021/2022.

Teagasc student maintenance grants are paid through Teagasc, and the grant scheme is managed by Teagasc. The Teagasc grant scheme is implemented along the lines of the National Student Grant Scheme 2021, but differs in respect of what 'add backs' are used to determine overall reckonable income.