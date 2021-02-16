Farm building costs have ‘skyrocketed’ during pandemic

Farm building costs have “skyrocketed” nationwide as the price of steel, timber and fixings for sheds has risen by up to 50pc, the Farming Independent has learned.

Suppliers of farm building materials have identified a number of mitigating factors behind the price hikes including: the closure of foundry plants - which manufacture raw iron and metal materials – last year due to Covid-19; a surge in on-farm construction during lockdown; and the ongoing forestry crisis.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice is now urging the Department of Agriculture to “revisit costings” for agricultural buildings under the TAMS scheme.

Sean Hynes of Thompson Butler Steels in Ballaghadereen, Co. Roscommon – one of the biggest buyers of steel coming into the country – said steel prices have “soared”.

"On beams we’ve seen increases of 40/50pc because pure raw material costs have soared – iron ore rose dramatically before Christmas and is still rising.

"It has driven price mad on beams and columns. Our costs are going up fast, so we’ve put up our price by about €150/€180/t.”

Eamon Doyle of Doyle Farm Buildings Cooleyhune, Co. Carlow, said steel price has gone up €120/t, timber purlins have risen from €14.85 to €17.50 a length; while cladding is up from €7.50 to €8.00/m.

"Timber started going up late last year because of the licensing crisis. In December we heard steel and cladding would be on the move, but we weren’t expecting this jump.

"They guarantee to hold price until April 1, after that I expect another 10pc hike across the board.

‘Almighty surge’

Declan Geraghty of DG Roofing Ltd in Galway said, on average, he is seeing a 15pc to 20pc increase in shed building costs compared to 2020.

"The cost of a four bay double shed – not walls or concrete – has risen from €10,000 in 2020 to €12,000in 2021. And cement is going up in price by 5/6pc too.

"The foundries pulled back which made material scarce and caused price to skyrocket. At the same time, there’s been an almighty surge in building because people are at home with time on their hands.”

Teagasc farm buildings specialist Tom Fallon said “the stock of steel just isn’t there”.

“They will probably try to keep that price increase when production comes back on stream fully. Covid is having a fair impact, it’s difficult to say what will happen in two months time.”

Deputy Fitzmaurice said: “Farmers can’t carry shortfalls due to costings under TAMS that don’t take recent inflation into account.”

"The pandemic has led to price inflation for materials and I believe the Department needs to revisit costings on the TAMS scheme.

"Minister McConalogue needs to be proactive on this moving forward to ensure buildings are in place for next winter if required for housing.”