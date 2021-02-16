Farming

Farm building costs have ‘skyrocketed’ during pandemic

"On beams we’ve seen increases of 40-50pc because pure raw material costs have soared," one supplier said.

Claire Mc Cormack

Farm building costs have “skyrocketed” nationwide as the price of steel, timber and fixings for sheds has risen by up to 50pc, the Farming Independent has learned.

Suppliers of farm building materials have identified a number of mitigating factors behind the price hikes including: the closure of foundry plants - which manufacture raw iron and metal materials – last year due to Covid-19; a surge in on-farm construction during lockdown; and the ongoing forestry crisis.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice is now urging the Department of Agriculture to “revisit costings” for agricultural buildings under the TAMS scheme.

