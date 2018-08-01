Farm Ireland
Farm accident victim (90) was 'absolute gent'

(Stock photo)
(Stock photo)

Stephen Fernane

The community of Bunaghara in Listowel are coming to terms with the shock accident which recently claimed the life of 90-year-old Tom O'Sullivan after he was struck by a tractor on the family farm.

Garda and the emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 11am on Thursday July 19, two miles north of the Listowel, but Mr O'Sullivan had died from his injuries.

An inspector from the Health and Safety Authority was also sent to the scene. 

Listowel PP Fr Declan O'Connor told The Kerryman that Mr O'Sullivan was a much loved member of the north Kerry farming community and that he loved farming.

"Tom is part of a lovely family. He was born and raised on his own farm and he was an absolute gentleman. The Bunaghara community is a very close one. Tom was a very kind man, and we extend our sympathy to his family and friends," Fr O'Connor said.  

Chairman of Kerry IFA Branch, Pat O'Driscoll, repeated calls for vigilance when it comes to safety on the farm.

Pat stressed the importance of staying aware of potential dangers, especially during the busy season when it is necessary for farmers to slow down and take their time.  

"This is a tragic incident. The main advice when it comes to farm jobs is to take safety into consideration first. Don't be rushing and always be vigilant," Pat said.

This incident was among six farm fatalities on Irish farms alone in July.

Mr O'Sullivan was buried last week at Lisselton Cemetery, near Listowel.

Kerryman

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
