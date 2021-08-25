Family’s concern that proposed new road could split up ancestral farm

A south Sligo couple have raised concerns that one of the possible routes for the new N17 could mean their farm holding would no longer be ‘viable’.

Linda Hallett, who lives in the townland of Crimlin near Achonry with her husband Paul, says she was ‘devastated’ to see that one of the possible routes will run right through their 23-acre farm, which has been in their family for four generations.

Last Friday, the N17 Knock to Collooney project moved on another step with the release of the refined feasible options for the new route. This included the release of a shortlist of options for the new road, which reduced the Long List of options published last year down to five.

The next step will be to decide a preferred option, possibly before the end of the year.

However, Mrs Hallett says that she and her husband were left ‘devastated’ that the route coloured grey on the map released by the council remains a potential option for the N17.

They say they had submitted their concerns earlier in the process, and intend to do so again.

“There was the original options, which I think was about 12 at the time and we knew we’d be affected by one of them for sure, so we’ve had months of anxious waiting for this next stage.

“We were pretty devastated that the route is still on this next stage.”

Having initially realised that their home and farm - which they purchased in 2015 - could be affected, Linda says the route on the present list of options actually comes closer to their place of residence than initially anticipated.

“It’s actually different from the first option, we were still affected by the first group of options but this option is actually probably closer, it goes through three of our fields and it looks like they’ve added now things like slip roads and things like that, and one of the slip roads goes right through the farmyard and right next to our house, so our house wouldn’t be viable I would imagine.

There is an added anxiety as Paul’s ancestors, the Giblins, have had the farm in the family for generations.

Since moving here in early 2016, Linda says she and Paul have put in a large amount of effort into restoring many of the buildings on the property, and developing the land and putting in place the necessary infrastructure to cater for their sheep and other livestock. They also built a new house as the old cottage had fallen too far into disrepair.

“It’s got a story attached to it in that it’s my husband’s ancestral home, for four generations, which goes right back to the turn of the last century.

“They’d have been the first owners after the landlords as it was. This block of land, we’ve looked at old maps and this block of land is exactly the way it was in 1850, it hasn’t changed at all, it has stayed in this block.

“We’ve spent the last five years grafting very hard, my husband particularly. Every field needed gates, fencing, the hedges were 20 foot wide everywhere, the buildings had no roofs - we wanted to try and salvage as many of the old buildings as we could which we’ve done - and we have built a new barn as well.”

Linda says the next number of months will be anxious ones as they await further developments.

“The road would go very close. It would not be a viable holding anymore. “The slip roads look like it would go straight through the farm and house itself. We’d lose everything we’d ever started. We have the anxiety of still not knowing, we’re going to be left in limbo.”



