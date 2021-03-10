'Family farmers feel subject to gross unfairness' - Part time farmer hits out at farm subsidy system

A PART-TIME County Wexford farmer has said that there is 'gross unfairness' between small to medium sizes farmers and those who operate their farms as a business.

The Kilmuckridge farmer, who wishes to remain anonymous, believes that it is impossible for small to medium farmers to compete with larger counterparts, and that subsidies should be means tested.

She believes that it is impossible for small to medium farmers to compete, and that this inequality comes in to play particularly when land goes up for sale.

'For any farmer that is wealthy enough to set up a company, meaning they don't use this as income but rather reinvest it, they can buy more land which further squeezes the struggling small to medium size farmer who cannot ever compete. From a small farmer's point of view, it's very hard to ever expand. I work part time and the other time on the farm, and I pay tax on my income.

'When land comes up for sale then, a wealthy farmer can take that out of the company and get it for a fraction of what I could. If a field comes up for €100,000, someone like me would have to earn nearly €200,000 for that while they will only have to earn slightly more than €100,000 as there's so little tax so it stops small to medium farmers competing whenever land comes up.

The EU Basic Payment scheme delivers almost €1.2 billion to Irish farmers annually, and on top of that there are various other payments that farmers opt for depending on the circumstances of the farming business.

In 2018 the average subsidy payments made up 74% of the family farm income of the average farm, with the largest amounts going to those working in dairy and tillage farming, according to An Teagasc.

The Kilmuckridge farmer said that these subsidies are key for the survival of farming families, and that subsidies should be means tested.

'The big farmers are known as they are in every village and every town, but the non farming community wouldn't be aware of what's going on. Someone who earns €25,000 from their farm, just enough to get by, they need subsidies just to put bread on the table. But there's just no comparison to those who earn more than €600,000 per year profit.

'Most of these large farmers have inherited the farms and the tax on that too is minuscule. I don't think Revenue are going to change their position on the tax levels for companies or inheritance, but what would be an easy win would be if these large farmers didn't get further grants such as Single Farm Payments on top of what they're making. Sometimes these larger farmers still get grants to build sheds and roadways and it's just unbelievable. It's like giving the dole to someone who earns €600,000 a year which is more than any politician. If I work for my lifetime, I wouldn't be able to afford 20 acres in my whole life while larger farmers could buy that in cash'.

The farmer's concern was that the public were unaware of these issues.

'Small and medium farmers are always at the mercy of cattle and beef prices, tariffs and exports as we're such a small open economy. Brexit and the pandemic make us feel vulnerable and unsure, but the subsidies help and are there for a reason. They keep people in rural Ireland going in a way that if they weren't there, farming wouldn't be viable and we'd have to leave the farm.

'Even if like ourselves you're only barely making a small living from it, it's a way of life and we feel we're sustaining the countryside so we won't give up the farm but when you see dairy farmers, a sector that's far more profitable, making more than half a million a year having employees, it's gone past the family farm and it's a business like any business. I feel that they're getting grants for nothing, just for being a farmer. It's like giving a grant to a hairdresser just for being a hairdresser'.