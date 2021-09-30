Farming

Family devastated after beloved pets are brutally shot just yards from their home

Aoibhinn (7) and Ruairi (3) pictured with beloved pet Bella.

Aoibhinn (7) and Ruairi (3) pictured with beloved pet Bella.

The dogs were adored by the children and were regularly dressed up.

The dogs were adored by the children and were regularly dressed up.

Aoibhinn (7) and Ruairi (3) pictured with beloved pet Bella.

Padraig Byrne

GARDAÍ are investigating an incident which saw three beloved family pets callously shot just yards from their home nearly Ballyhealy, Kilmore. Two of the Staffordshire Terriers were killed instantly, while the remaining one is said to be in a critical condition.

The dogs were found with gunshot wounds from both a rifle and a shotgun, just a short distance from the house where Stephen Cullen lives with his partner Nicola and their two children Aoibhinn (7) and Ruairi (3). Having brought all of the dogs to the vets, it emerged that of the two dead dogs, Bella and Phoebe, one had 28 pellets from a shotgun inside her, while the other was shot in the chest and tried to run home before choking on her own tongue, before being callously discarded in a ditch.

Stephen explained that on Friday night, his partner Nicola let the dogs out at around 9 p.m. Despite the family being the only ones to keep livestock in the area, owing to their remote location, all of the dogs wore shock collars which prevented them straying too far from the house. At around 6 a.m. the following morning, Stephen received a call from a distressed Nicola saying that she could hear loud whining and didn’t know where the dogs were.

