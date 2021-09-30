Family devastated after beloved pets are brutally shot just yards from their home

GARDAÍ are investigating an incident which saw three beloved family pets callously shot just yards from their home nearly Ballyhealy, Kilmore. Two of the Staffordshire Terriers were killed instantly, while the remaining one is said to be in a critical condition.

The dogs were found with gunshot wounds from both a rifle and a shotgun, just a short distance from the house where Stephen Cullen lives with his partner Nicola and their two children Aoibhinn (7) and Ruairi (3). Having brought all of the dogs to the vets, it emerged that of the two dead dogs, Bella and Phoebe, one had 28 pellets from a shotgun inside her, while the other was shot in the chest and tried to run home before choking on her own tongue, before being callously discarded in a ditch.

Stephen explained that on Friday night, his partner Nicola let the dogs out at around 9 p.m. Despite the family being the only ones to keep livestock in the area, owing to their remote location, all of the dogs wore shock collars which prevented them straying too far from the house. At around 6 a.m. the following morning, Stephen received a call from a distressed Nicola saying that she could hear loud whining and didn’t know where the dogs were.

"They were just about 30 yards from the house across the field,” Stephen explained. “Two of them were there and one of them was dead. Then it took five or six hours to track the last dog down. I found a pool of blood near the back of the house, but no sign of the dog. Eventually we discovered her thrown into the ditch.”

While Staffordshire terriers are worth quite a bit of money, the primary source of sadness for Stephen was telling his heartbroken kids that two of their beloved pets would not be coming home.

"The kids are only 7 and 3 and I had to explain to them that Bella and Phoebe wouldn't be coming home,” he said. “They’ve been roaring for two days. These dogs are pure pets. The kids even dress them up at Halloween and they’re all they talk about. Ruairi was tongue tied up until he turned two, so he only has a couple of dozen word. But one that he always had was ‘Phoebe’. My little girl is devastated. All she does is play with that dog and draw pictures of it. She adores her. She’s been crying since I told her and won’t eat or anything. She keeps telling me ‘Daddy, I’ll never be happy again.’ We’re just praying that the last dog (Summer) survives, just for the children's sake.

Ruairi (3) with his faithful companion Phoebe, who was shot late on Friday night.

Ruairi (3) with his faithful companion Phoebe, who was shot late on Friday night.

"She has over 20 pellets in her and one went through her eye, so she’ll be blind in that eye anyway. There’s one in her chest and two in her spine and we’re told they can move at any stage. She survived the initial trauma, but infection is the big concern now. If it gets infected, there’s no coming back.”

Upon making the Stephen quickly called the gardaí and a full investigation into the incident is now under way.

"They’re treating this very seriously,” he said. “Only the landowner has the right to discharge a firearm on this land. This was no mistake either. I do a bit of hunting myself and the dog that was shot with the shotgun would’ve had to be hit from around 30 yards. How could you not tell the difference between a fox and a dog with a pink collar from that distance? They were shot for sport. These were the kind of dogs that you could’ve shot one and then called the other over and they would’ve come to you. They were pure pets. You could see with one of them, they picked up the shell casings, dumped the dog in the ditch and ran.”

With the dogs being shot so close to their house, it’s also led Stephen to have concerns in relation to the safety of his family.

"A bullet from a rifle can travel a long way,” he said. “What if you were washing the plates in the sink in the kitchen and a bullet came through the window?”

Stephen says that the vet was able to remove a bullet lodged in one of the dogs and he is hopeful that gardaí will be able to use it as part of their investigation to track down those responsible.

An x-ray showing the pellets and bullets lodged in one of the deceased dogs. Stephen is hoping that a recovered bullet might offer a clue as to the shooter's identity.

An x-ray showing the pellets and bullets lodged in one of the deceased dogs. Stephen is hoping that a recovered bullet might offer a clue as to the shooter's identity.

A garda spokesman said that this was “quite a serious situation” and that a full investigation is under way. They are asking anyone with any information in relation to this brutal attack to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200.