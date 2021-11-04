Falcon with highly pathogenic bird-flu found in Galway

A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a wild bird in Co. Galway.

The peregrine falcon was submitted to Limerick Regional Veterinary Laboratory as part of the Department’s wild bird AI surveillance programme. It was confirmed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine that the bird tested positive for subtype H5N1.

Since the middle of October, a number of highly pathogenic H5N1 cases have been confirmed in wild birds, poultry and captive birds in Great Britain, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Estonia, Poland and Denmark.

October to April are the high risk months for introduction of HPAI into Ireland from migratory wild birds returning to overwinter from areas where HPAI is widespread, according to the Department, which said wild birds act as main reservoirs of avian influenza viruses.

The Department has said it remains in close contact with industry stakeholders and reiterates that strict bio-security measures are necessary to prevent the introduction of avian influenza into poultry and captive bird flocks.

It has also said that flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that although the HPAI H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, human infection is extremely rare and no human infections with this virus have been reported in Europe this year.