Fair Deal scheme to be overhauled within weeks

New laws to allow a long-awaited overhaul of the Fair Deal scheme will be ready within weeks, but it could be months yet before the changes are enacted.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil last week that legislation will be “ready at the end of December, that is, in the next few weeks”.

The proposed policy change to the Nursing Home Support Scheme (NHSS) is to cap contributions based on farm and business assets at three years where a family successor commits to working the productive asset.

It is hoped the amendment of the scheme will bring certainty to the duration for which a contribution to the cost of care under NHSS will be levied against family farms and businesses. "There is an unfairness in the Fair Deal scheme and how it treats farm assets and the assets of small business. We want to make that change and make the Fair Deal fairer for those who own a business or farm. I appreciate this new legislation has been promised for a very long time... but I am advised it is only a matter of weeks away at this stage," Varadkar said. However, the Minister with responsibility for the scheme, Mary Butler told the IFA last week that amended legislation won't be before the Oireachtas until early in 2021 and that it will be the spring before the Dáil would enact it. At that point, it will be almost two years since the changes were approved by Cabinet. IFA President Tim Cullinan has called on the Government to prioritise the legislative changes needed for the Fair Deal scheme. "During the election, all parties paid lip service about changing the scheme," he said. "The new Government is in place over five months, and yet farmers are still waiting despite being told two years ago that it would be fast-tracked. We will hold Minister Butler to account. The scheme is fundamentally unfair. It is bringing huge stress and worry on farm families, while they wait for this Government to act."

