Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 4.7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Fair Deal scheme to be overhauled within weeks

But changes to Nursing Home Support Scheme could yet take months to enact

IFA president Tim Cullinan on his Tipperary pig farm. Photo: Alf Harvey. Expand

Close

IFA president Tim Cullinan on his Tipperary pig farm. Photo: Alf Harvey.

IFA president Tim Cullinan on his Tipperary pig farm. Photo: Alf Harvey.

IFA president Tim Cullinan on his Tipperary pig farm. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Ciaran Moran and Margaret Donnelly

New laws to allow a long-awaited overhaul of the Fair Deal scheme will be ready within weeks, but it could be months yet before the changes are enacted.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil last week that legislation will be “ready at the end of December, that is, in the next few weeks”.

The proposed policy change to the Nursing Home Support Scheme (NHSS) is to cap contributions based on farm and business assets at three years where a family successor commits to working the productive asset.

Privacy