Fair Deal funding issues could threaten farm families access to scheme

Thousands of farm families could face not being able to avail of reduced nursing home fees, after a new report said funding issues threaten new admissions to the Fair Deal Scheme.

The report by the country's spending watchdog, the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), comes as farm families continue to await legislation that would cap the amount they pay in nursing home fees, which can run up to €80,000 a year.

"The scheme is cash-limited, which means that the HSE must restrict access if there is an expectation that available funding will be exhausted," said Comptroller Seamus McCarthy.

A review of the Nursing Homes Support Scheme (Fair Deal scheme), published in 2015, committed to reviewing how productive assets – such as a farm or business – are treated under the scheme, which sees farm families having to contribute 7.5pc of the value of their farm annually towards nursing home fees.

Legislation that would cap how much farm families contribute to nursing home fees was approved in June 2019, but just last month the Department of Health said the progress of legislation that would reduce Fair Deal nursing home costs for farm families has been delayed by Covid-19.

At present, the capital value of an individual's principal private residence is only included in the financial assessment for the first three years of their time in care - this is known as the three-year cap.

However, this cap does not apply to productive assets, such as farms or businesses, except in cases of sudden illness or disability where specific conditions are met.

The proposed policy change to the Nursing Homes Support Scheme would cap contributions based on farm and business assets at three years, where a family successor commits to working the productive asset.

Figures last year show that 684 residents of nursing homes had farm assets supporting them and 246 of these residents were in care for at least three years.

The C&AG report found that between 2010 and 2018, the average weekly rate for public nursing homes increased by 26pc to €1,564.

