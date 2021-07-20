Fair Deal changes spell big savings for farm families

Long-awaited changes to the Nursing Homes Support Scheme — commonly known as Fair Deal — passed by the Oireachtas late last week will save farm families millions.

Affected farm families were advised to immediately put in place farm successors to access the scheme’s new protections.

The changes to the scheme, first mooted in 2017, will mean that after a person has spent a period of three years in care, the value of family-owned farms will no longer be taken into account when calculating the cost of a person’s nursing-home care.

This will happen where a family successor commits to working the farm.

The total cost of the proposal to extend the three-year cap to family farms and businesses is estimated at €10.15m per annum for the first three years, rising to €13.9m per annum in subsequent years.

The Nursing Home Support Scheme has an annual net budget of €1.04bn for 2021 to support up to 22,500 people to receive long-term residential care.

Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, said the changes were essential to the viability and sustainability of family farms and businesses, allowing them to be passed down to the next generation.

Ultimately, the bill seeks to alleviate any unnecessary financial pressures placed on these families by updating the current law.

Speaking in the Seanad, Minister Butler said: “Once the bill has been enacted, if a loved one is moving to a nursing home, the successor should be put in place immediately.

“Once a successor has been put in place, if a loved one — someone’s father, mother, aunt or uncle, for example — has been in a nursing home for, say, two years, that time will count.

“The person will have to serve only one further year in the nursing home to reach three years and he or she will have reached the cap.”

IFA President Tim Cullinan also welcomed the passage changes through the Oireachtas and said while there are still “challenges” with the scheme, the approval of the bill was the culmination of a long campaign by the IFA Farm Family Committee.