'Factories discriminate against livestock marts' - ICOS

It is expected that the talks will re-convene on Thursday or Monday next.. Photo: Kevin Byrne
It is expected that the talks will re-convene on Thursday or Monday next.. Photo: Kevin Byrne
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The Irish Cooperative Society (ICOS) has hit out at meat processors over the Quality Payment System and what it called 'unreasonable restrictions' on animal movements.

On behalf of the co-operative marts sector, ICOS is participating in the beef industry talks taking place at Backweston between farmers, factories and officials from the Department of Agriculture.

Its understood talks between the Beef Plan, farming organisations, Meat Industry Ireland and Department officials which adjourned late last night were expected to agree a review of the grid with progress made on market transparency and the introduction of a price index.

However, the Farming Independent understands that several issues remain outstanding including factory weighing scales, written contract between farmers and factories and issues surrounding 30 month age restriction.

It is expected that the talks will re-convene on Thursday or Monday next.

In a statement following the meeting, ICOS said it was sad that it has taken a major market downturn and direct suffering among beef farmers to bring the factories to the table.

"Current measures by the factories radically exceed the provisions of the Bord Bia Beef and Lamb Quality Assurance Scheme which allows for movements between quality assured farms during the final 70 day period prior to slaughter.

"These practices stop free trade in animals even though the livestock are compliant with the relevant regulations in Ireland and the UK. This has subverted fair competition for livestock and has distorted trade and pricing in Ireland and the UK.

"Through their ‘conditions’, the factories discriminate against livestock marts where they have effectively removed the trade in factory fit animals from the marts," it said.

ICOS also highlighted that it is common practice in marts, while adhering fully to all animal transfer and traceability regulations, for an animal to be sold from farm to farm as it moves through fattening and onto slaughter.

"The so called ‘quality standards’ force farmers to forego selling through the marts system which has served to undermine free trade and proper price transparency," it claimed.

ICOS also noted that Irish factories have also developed very large feedlots which can have a throughput of tens of thousands of animals.  It claimed this gives processors the capacity to increase supply at times of peak demand and to dampen market prices.

"Beef farmers are living in truly extraordinary times where the entire sector is being assailed from every direction with a consequent undermining of prices below an economically viable threshold for farming families," it said.

Online Editors





More in News

Stock photo

Tyrone farmer faces jail for animal welfare offences, court told
Stock photo

'Agri-backstop' needed to save dairy economy
Picket: Farmers talk to a driver at Kepak in Clonee, Co Meath. PHOTO: FRANK McGRATH

Watchdog's 'brass neck to terrorise farmers' as talks cannot discuss...

Organised crime gangs are becoming increasingly involved with the theft of...
Swine fever has decimated pig herds in far east Asia (PA)

Serbia reports suspected African swine fever cases in backyard pigs
Outcry: Beef farmers protest over prices at the Dawn Meats plant in Grannagh, Co Kilkenny. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

All eyes on Beef Plan negotiators as threat of further protests hang over talks
Warning: Stephen Kinsella said rural Ireland would be the first to suffer

Rural areas 'will be first to feel pain' from the harsh realities of Brexit


Top Stories

Farmers ringside at Castlerea Mart. Photo Brian Farrell

Review of grid expected as quality beef cattle kill collapses
Tanaiste Simon Coveney (Niall Carson/PA)

Dairy leaders call for 'agri backstop' to save cross-border trade
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly: 'How can beef prices be addressed if we can't talk about...
Glanbia in Wexford. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

Glanbia under fire as it cuts base price to 29.5c/l
Protestors from Derryarkin, Co Offaly pictured outside the Bord na Móna headquarters in Newbridge, Co Kildare last week. Photo: Aishling Conway

Offaly farmers claim Bord na Móna is 'blocking' €120m wind farm
Photo: Gerry Mooney

It's business as usual for now as the factory bosses size up their options
Hogget Ewes Made 180. Photo Roger Jones.

Sheep numbers may be tightening