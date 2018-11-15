Factbox: What draft Brexit deal says of Irish border and agriculture

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft Brexit deal with the European Union, more than 500 pages of legal text that was long held up by disagreements between the two sides on the Irish border.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft Brexit deal with the European Union, more than 500 pages of legal text that was long held up by disagreements between the two sides on the Irish border.

While both the UK and the EU have said they were determined to avoid reintroducing extensive border controls between EU state Ireland and Britain’s province of Northern Ireland after Brexit, they differed bitterly on how to achieve that.

The Irish border will become the only land frontier between the EU and the United Kingdom after Brexit but any return of extensive controls there is seen as endangering peace on the island that has seen decades of sectarian violence. The following is what the sides finally agreed on in that regard, much to the dismay of Brexiteers in the UK, as well as the Northern Irish unionist party that props up May’s government.

Their opposition to the agreement means it is far from clear whether it would pass in the UK parliament, which is necessary for the agreement to take effect. - The emergency fix to ensure no return of a hard border on the island of Ireland - or the “backstop” - would be part of Britain’s withdrawal agreement from the EU, the main legally binding document settling Brexit between the two sides.