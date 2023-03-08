Farming

Facing minefields and cash crunch, Ukraine farmers to sow smaller crop

  • Farmers squeezed by high costs, lower prices
  • Many fields mined in south, east of Ukraine
  • Farm group sees 20% less corn planting
  • Government aiming to demine 800,000 hectares
Grain farmer Oleksandr Klepach opens a box with shells, left-behind by Russian military at this farm amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Snihurivka, southeast Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Expand
A tank left-behind by Russian military stands at the farm of grain farmer Oleksandr Klepach amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Snihurivka, southeast Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Expand
Grain farmer Oleksandr Klepach points at trenches in his field, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Snihurivka, southeast Ukraine, February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Expand

Rod Nickel and Pavel Polityuk

Facing fields full of mines and short of cash, many Ukrainian farmers are likely to sow a smaller area this spring than they did following Russia's invasion, in what could be a further blow to global food supplies after disruptions last year.

Ukraine is a major supplier of wheat and corn to world markets and production and exports slumped last year due to the war, sending prices for key commodities sharply higher before stabilising.

