'Faceless vulture funds hell-bent on destroying families,' says the IFA

The IFA is calling on farmers to "stand back" from forced sales of farmland, as it estimates that at least 150,000 acres are under threat.

Martin Stapleton, IFA farm business chairman, has said that at least 2,500-3,000 farmers may be in danger and are facing vulture funds selling their farms to settle debts.

"It is not true that farmers are not willing to engage, we find it's the vulture funds who are not engaging," he said. He added that the IFA was opposed to any forced sale of farms by vulture funds where the farmer was willing to implement a credible solution.

The key people, he said, in this were potential buyers and "we are saying don't get involved with a vulture fund for the sake of quick buck... it is simply not right to force through a sale where there is an alternative on the table". IFA president Joe Healy said: "The faceless funds which have no understanding of farming are hell-bent on destroying families while feeding on the carcass of the family farm.