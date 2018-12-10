Supermarket specification demands have decimated the trade in live cattle to Northern Ireland with exports down almost 90pc from their peak in 2010.

Exports of cattle to Northern Ireland for finishing now down 90pc from peak

According to latest figures from the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) in Northern Ireland, during November 2018 there were 440 male store cattle imported from the South for further production on Northern farms which takes the total for the year to date to 2,696 head.

The largest majority of these male cattle will undergo a period of finishing on Northern farms before being slaughtered in local plants. This is a reduction from the 3,248 head imported during the corresponding period in 2017 and represents a 17pc reduction year on year.

The LMC figures show that level of trade for breeding and production has declined steadily over the last number of years from a record 25,115 male cattle imported during the first 11 months of 2010. It highlights that the fall off is due to changes to retailer specifications for prime cattle that have been born, reared and slaughtered in the UK and has made marketing beef from mixed origin cattle much more difficult.