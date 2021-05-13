Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Explainer: What the Government row over a €140m cheese factory venture is all about 

The joint venture would be between Glanbia (above) and Dutch company Royal A-Ware that would produce edam and gouda cheese Expand

Close

The joint venture would be between Glanbia (above) and Dutch company Royal A-Ware that would produce edam and gouda cheese

The joint venture would be between Glanbia (above) and Dutch company Royal A-Ware that would produce edam and gouda cheese

The joint venture would be between Glanbia (above) and Dutch company Royal A-Ware that would produce edam and gouda cheese

Hugh O'Connell

COALITION tensions have emerged over An Taisce’s ongoing objection to the construction of a cheese factory in south Kilkenny.

The State’s environmental watchdog is appealing a High Court decision to grant planning permission for the plant in Belview, near the Waterford border. This decision has sparked a political row that pits Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael against the Greens.

Most Watched

Privacy