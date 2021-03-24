Explainer: What does the Climate Action Bill mean for agriculture?  

The Bill provides a legal framework for Ireland 'to become a leader rather than a laggard' on climate change. Photo: Frank McGrath

A strict framework to deliver a 51pc reduction in Ireland’s carbon footprint by the end of the decade is set to be enshrined into Irish law.

The amended Climate Action Bill – originally published in December 2020 – has adopted almost 78 new recommendations which were approved by Government yesterday.

While the Bill will now progress through the Houses of the Oireachtas as “priority legislation”, it affirms that Ireland will be legally bound to reduce its carbon footprint by 7pc per year to hit its new 2030 target.

To put the scale of this objective into context, Ireland’s carbon footprint declined by just 6pc in 2020 – despite the Covid-19 pandemic and prolonged lockdowns.

From an agricultural perspective, the key takeaways from the landmark Bill are that binding emissions-reductions targets for the sector will be set into law.

All forms of greenhouse gas emissions – including biogenic methane (emitted by livestock when they eat vegetation) – will be included in consecutive five-year carbon budgets.

While Government will decide on the trajectories for these budgets, stakeholder/public consultation will inform decisions on how they will be applied.

The Minister for Agriculture will be held to account on the sector’s performance in meeting its targets on an annual basis before an Oireachtas committee.

Furthermore, the role of the Climate Change Advisory Council has been strengthened under the amended Bill, enabling it to propose carbon budgets to the Agriculture Minister to ensure international obligations are also reached.

The council has also been expanded from 11 members to 14 – the new appointees are: Patricia King general secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions; Julie Sinnamon outgoing CEO of Enterprise Ireland; and Andrew Murphy a director at Transport and Environment – a Brussels-based EU-level sustainable transport NGO.

An eight-week online public consultation period has now been launched on the development of Climate Action Plan 2021.

Farmer reaction

ICMSA president Pat McCormack warned that the agriculture sector’s carbon budget must be “realistic and proportionate”.

“Farmers will watch every move around the Bill carefully,” he said.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said “farmers are ready to play their part”, adding that "the Bill must follow the New Zealand model and ensure that methane is treated differently from other emissions.”

While Macra na Feirme president Thomas Duffy said the challenges can only be overcome by supporting young farmers to adopt new practices.

“If we want to change practices the first thing we must do is look at the makeup of farming.

“Less than 5pc of farmers are under the age of 35 because young trained farmers are not able to access the land or credit they need.

“If you want to change practice, young driven farmers are what is needed,” he stated.

Online Editors