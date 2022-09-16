Farming

Explainer: How UN plan for Russian ammonia export could help global fertiliser market

Polina Devitt

A United Nations proposal that Russia resume exporting ammonia via Ukraine has raised hopes that a global shortage of fertiliser could be eased, and in turn alleviate world food shortages exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

THE PIPELINE

