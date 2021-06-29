Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Explainer: All you need to know about the EU’s big CAP deal

Negotiating: Charlie McConalogue (right) in Brussels Expand

Close

Negotiating: Charlie McConalogue (right) in Brussels

Negotiating: Charlie McConalogue (right) in Brussels

Negotiating: Charlie McConalogue (right) in Brussels

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The EU agreed on a deal to reform the Common Agricultural Policy CAP) last week, after disagreements on rules to curb agriculture’s climate impact upended talks in May.

Talks to reform the CAP have dragged on for nearly three years, with negotiators split over how to spend its €387bn budget of payments to farmers and support for rural development, about a third of the EU’s total 2021-27 budget.

The deal must be approved by the full European Parliament after EU Agriculture Ministers signed off on it yesterday. The new CAP rules apply from 2023.

Most Watched

Privacy