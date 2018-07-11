Ex-hurricane could end hot weather and bring wind and rain to Ireland

Nicola Maxey of the Met Office said that tropical storm Chris, which was gathering on the US east coast and is predicted to become a hurricane, "will influence the weather, but we cannot tell what that influence will be at the moment because it is still developing".

She added there was still "uncertainty" about the possible track it will take, and it would be an ex-hurricane by the weekend when its remnants may hit Ireland and the UK.

Aidan McGivern looks at the temperatures for the rest of the week Posted by Met Office on Monday, July 9, 2018

Fellow meteorologist Aidan McGivern, posting on the Met Office Facebook page, said: "By the weekend Chris is likely to join the jet stream and its remnants are likely to be carried towards the UK.