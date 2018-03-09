Exercise extreme caution: Warning issued over storm damage repairs on farms

Pathways to machinery and sheds should also be cleared to reduce the risk of slips and falls.

It asked farmers to wear footwear with good grips and visability jackets.

Following the melting of the snow from the roofs of farm sheds and other workplace buildings, farmers and workers will need to access roofs to check for damage and leaks.

The Health and Safety Authority is advising that workers must only access roof spaces with caution and follow these safety precautions: