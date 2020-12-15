Exclusive: Government steps up plans for post-Brexit farm support as crisis looms

The Government has stepped up work on a Brexit support package for farmers as Irish meat bosses in the UK warn the sector faces a ‘resourcing crisis’.

Talks between Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath are understood to have intensified in recent days, according to Government sources.

The Farming Independent has learned the two Ministers are understood to be framing a tailored package of financial supports for farmers with beef and suckler farmers as well as fishermen top of the wishlist for the package.

It is understood the aim of any package would be to insulate farmers from any market disturbance resulting from either a deal or no-deal Brexit.

The package would also look to address how the sector could keep supplying food to the lucrative UK market should a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) not be reached.

The talks between the two Ministers have been ongoing for months but are said to have stepped up in the past week, especially given that Sunday’s deadline for concluding talks around a FTA was missed.

Narrow path

Both the EU and the UK have agreed to continue discussions, with EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier declaring on Monday that there is a “narrow path” to a trade deal.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Sunday urged both sides to pull out all the stops to secure a deal.

It now appears likely that talks will continue up to and through the Christmas period.

It comes as a host of key Irish-owned UK meat processors have issued a stark warning to the UK’s Farm Minister that the future of the industry looks bleak unless urgent action is taken in a letter seen by the Farming Independent.

Bob Carnell, Chief Executive Officer ABP UK, Niall Browne, Chief Executive Dunbia and Dawn Meats and Ranjit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of the Kepak-owned 2 Sisters were among the co-signatories to the letter signalling their ‘urgent concern’ about the continued unpreparedness of the key agencies in the UK.

In the letter, the CEOs highlighted the importance of an EU market worth over £1.6bn (€1.76bn) to UK meat processors.

“Much of this trade is in cuts of meat not consumed on the home market. Without this balancing of the carcase there will be a significant impact on farmgate prices and potential home market disruption,” they warned.

The lack of preparedness for the UK’s exit from the EU was emphasised by the CEOs warning the sector was facing a ‘resourcing crisis’.

“Government agencies do not have enough vets (certifying officers) to meet the exponential increase in demand that there will be across the food supply chain on the 1st January 2021,” the letter read.

In a final stark warning, the CEOs said a successful conclusion of a zero-tariff trade agreement was ‘needed’ alongside a phased introduction of the export processes if the UK government is to avert a crisis for its meat sector.

“We are already at a very late stage and these businesses are suffering,” they said.