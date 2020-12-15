Farming

Exclusive: Government steps up plans for post-Brexit farm support as crisis looms

Tailored bail-out packages being prepared as meat bosses issue stark warnings

Micheál Martin and Charlie McConalogue Expand

Margaret Donnelly and Ciaran Moran

The Government has stepped up work on a Brexit support package for farmers as Irish meat bosses in the UK warn the sector faces a ‘resourcing crisis’.

Talks between Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath are understood to have intensified in recent days, according to Government sources.

The Farming Independent has learned the two Ministers are understood to be framing a tailored package of financial supports for farmers with beef and suckler farmers as well as fishermen top of the wishlist for the package.

