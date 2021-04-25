Ex-Bóthar executive Moloney’s home searched in fraud probe

Gardaí have searched the home of a former chief executive of Bóthar in an escalation of their investigation into allegations of fraud at the charity.

Detectives with the Garda National Bureau of Fraud Investigation called to David Moloney’s home in Newport, Co Tipperary, on Friday and searched for records relevant to their investigation, laptops and mobile phones.

Mr Moloney is alleged to have misappropriated €465,000 from the Limerick-based charity that donates livestock to impoverished communities in developing countries.

Bóthar secured a High Court order earlier this month freezing Mr Moloney’s assets, alleging he took the money for his and his associates’ personal use. He is alleged to have deleted vast swathes of data and to have forged records to cover his tracks.

It is understood gardaí also searched the property of Bóthar’s founder, Peter Ireton, who died at his home in Castletroy, Co Limerick, last Monday.

Mr Ireton’s death was described locally as a “personal tragedy”. His funeral mass takes place tomorrow at Monaleen Church near Limerick city .

The High Court heard Bóthar is investigating payments made to Mr Ireton following his retirement from Bóthar in 2011. Mr Ireton denied any impropriety.

He told the Irish Independent he had not retired in 2011, had continued to work for the charity and had not been contacted by Bóthar about its investigation.

A garda spokesperson confirmed in a statement that searches had taken place in connection with the investigation of a charity, but did not identify Bóthar.

“Gardaí attached to the GNECB carried out a number of searches on Friday, April 23, 2021 in the Southern region in relation to financial irregularities at a charitable organisation,” the statement said. It added that investigations are continuing.

The High Court has been told the extent of the alleged fraud at Bóthar has yet to be established.

The court heard that in April 2019, Harry Lawlor, a long-standing director, received an anonymous complaint about Mr Moloney.

In his affidavit, Mr Lawlor said that when he began making inquiries, Mr Moloney allegedly orchestrated a campaign to remove him as chairman, concerned that his “fraudulent activities” would ultimately be exposed.

Mr Moloney was suspended in November and resigned in February.

Bóthar has alleged Mr Moloney withdrew €192,000 of donated funds, claiming it was for a mission run by the Congregation of Mary Immaculate Sisters in Tanzania. The religious order told Bóthar it never received the money.

Another principal allegation is that Mr Moloney, with Billy Kelly, a former journalist and co-founder of Bóthar, arranged for £110,000 (€127,158) to be paid to Agricultural Innovation Consultants Limited, a now defunct company. The payments were purportedly for projects in Rwanda.

The Sunday Independent reported last week that Mr Kelly advised Mr Moloney in an email to “delete” reports about the company. Mr Kelly has denied involvement in the company.

Mr Moloney is also accused of using Bóthar credit cards to rack up €47,683 of what were apparently personal expenses, including flights from Shannon to Mallorca for his family that cost €3,916; and of writing cheques to withdraw €64,820 from Bóthar’s accounts. Bóthar is also investigating an accumulated €600,000 pension fund.

Mr Moloney has denied the allegations, and the High Court heard he is keen to cooperate with Bóthar to find out what has happened to the money.