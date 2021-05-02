Ex-Bóthar CEO given supervised access to charity office ahead of court deadline

Disgraced former chief executive David Moloney was back at Bóthar’s offices yesterday ahead of a looming deadline for him to disclose what he did with hundreds of thousands of euro of the charity’s cash.

Mr Moloney (56) has until 5pm on Tuesday to file an affidavit with the High Court outlining what became of money taken by him and others.

He was given supervised access to the organisation’s Limerick headquarters to assist in the preparation of the legal filing.

A number of people, including lawyers for both sides, were with him at all times.

A lawyer for Bóthar told the High Court earlier this week it is now believed Mr Moloney was involved in the misappropriation of almost €770,000.

Having initially denied any wrongdoing, the former CEO has made “substantial admissions” and implicated others associated with the charity too, including its late co-founder Peter Ireton and former board member Billy Kelly.

Mr Justice Senan Allen ordered that he set out on affidavit all Bóthar funds taken by him and others, identify bank accounts in which the funds were paid, and disclose what became of the money. He must also disclose all of his assets.

Mr Moloney, who is also facing a Garda probe, has indicated the money he took was spent on his lifestyle, but has pledged to make “restitution” from his own assets, including by cashing in two pensions.

While the court process plays out, the head of one of the country’s main farming organisations has said the concept behind Bóthar should be kept alive whatever becomes of the scandal-hit charity.

The future of the charity is very much uncertain.

With fundraising suspended, the majority of its staff have been told they face the prospect of redundancy.

Many members of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) reared or donated heifers for Bóthar since it was set up three decades ago to provide farm animals to struggling families in the developing world.

The ICMSA itself also gave the charity direct financial support in recent years.

Its president Pat McCormack told the Irish Independent he was shocked and saddened by what had emerged.

However, he said the concept behind the charity was still held in high esteem among the farming community.

“Obviously there’s a massive sense of disappointment and sadness,” said Mr McCormack.

“But certainly, as far as I can ascertain, there’s a real desire to see what can be retrieved after the process is finished and whether it can be rebuilt. Bóthar was always popular amongst the farming community because they liked the emphasis on farm family to farm family that was at its core, and they could relate to the practical side of it around access to fresh milk and animal husbandry.

“Certainly around the part of west Tipperary and east Limerick that I would be most familiar with, there was a great deal of support and commitment, and I suspect that would still be there if the charity was to look for it when due process is completed and the full ­picture is understood.”

Support from such heartland areas will be vital in any attempt to salvage the charity following the appalling breach of trust that has been revealed.

However, since the scandal broke on April 8, when Bóthar got orders freezing Mr Moloney’s assets, the charity’s board has not commented on what it intends to do about its future. It is known existing projects are still being supported, while funds also remain ringfenced for certain initiatives. But with fundraising stopped, it is expected to start shedding staff shortly.

The Irish Independent understands that with considerable time and energy being taken up by the legal process, the board is not at a point where it has any clear plan in terms of what is going to happen to Bóthar in the long-term or what options are available.

At the moment the focus appears to be on recovering as much of the money taken by Mr Moloney as possible. The former chief executive finally started to come clean about his activities on April 19, the day Mr Ireton (68) was found dead in tragic circumstances at his home in Limerick. Among the admissions he has made since then are that both he and Mr Ireton took money which was supposed to have gone to a congregation of nuns in Tanzania.

At least €287,850 was recorded as being given to the order, which works with victims of child trafficking. It says it did not receive a penny.

Mr Moloney is said to have admitted concocting a scheme involving purported payments to an English company relating to charitable work in Rwanda. He is said to have admitted taking stg£36,000 and to have alleged Mr Kelly (68) took stg£40,000.

Mr Moloney was also said to have admitted a 2016 pension from Bóthar was “false and needs to be repaid”. According to Bóthar chairman Harry Lawlor, the charity paid more than €81,000 into the pension but it was never authorised.

The former CEO claims two other pensions, dating from 2006, are genuine. However, Mr Lawlor has raised issues with these, claiming he has seen no evidence that a change in terms, which led to Bóthar paying an additional €91,000 into the pensions, was ever authorised.

The court was told other issues were uncovered which Mr Moloney had not disclosed.

These included Mr Moloney’s alleged falsification of an email from a Rwandan official seeking tax to be paid on a shipment of animals, allowing him to steal €37,200.

Evidence was also found that projects in Albania and Kosovo were fabricated so donations could be used to pay Christmas bonuses, a revelation that caused considerable upset among staff who were unaware of the subterfuge.