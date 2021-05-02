Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Ex-Bóthar CEO given supervised access to charity office ahead of court deadline

:: David Moloney must reveal what he did with funds by next Tuesday

Former Bóthar CEO David Moloney leaves his former offices in Limerick. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22 Expand

Close

Former Bóthar CEO David Moloney leaves his former offices in Limerick. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

Former Bóthar CEO David Moloney leaves his former offices in Limerick. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

Former Bóthar CEO David Moloney leaves his former offices in Limerick. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

Disgraced former chief executive David Moloney was back at Bóthar’s offices yesterday ahead of a looming deadline for him to disclose what he did with hundreds of thousands of euro of the charity’s cash.

Mr Moloney (56) has until 5pm on Tuesday to file an affidavit with the High Court outlining what became of money taken by him and others.

Most Watched

Privacy