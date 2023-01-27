Everything you need to know about applying for Nitrates Derogation

Farmers can now apply for the 2023 Nitrates Derogation, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

Applications can be submitted until March 31 using the Department’s online portal, www.agfood.ie, and no postal applications are being accepted.

The Nitrates Derogation allows farmers to exceed the limit of 170 kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare set down in the Nitrates Regulations, up to a maximum of 250 kg per hectare, as set out in the Nitrates Derogation.

To be eligible for the Nitrates Derogation, farmers must be farming a holding that is at least 80pc grass and have grazing livestock.

All slurry applied on derogation holdings must be applied using low emission equipment and all slurry produced on a derogation holding must be applied by October 1, 2023.

Commonage will not be eligible for the derogation allowance of 250kg N/ha - the maximum allowed organic N on commonage is 50kg N/ha with no chemical fertiliser allowed.

Clover must be incorporated where grass is being sown and grass measurement and recording must be undertaken by farmers. New applicants have the option of completing training in grassland management.

Farmers must also complete environmental training and they must adopt a soil liming programme where necessary to correct soil pH.

A derogation holding must have sufficient storage for all livestock manure, soiled water and silage effluent produced on the holding and a biodiversity measure from the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan must be undertaken.

Maximum rates for the percentage crude protein in concentrate feed for grazing livestock must be adhered to between April 15 and September 30.

A Nutrient Management Plan must be in place on the farm and should be submitted to the Department along with the application form unless the farmer has submitted a fertiliser plan to the Department in 2020, 2021 or 2022 and there have been no changes on the holding.

The nutrient management plans must be based on soil analysis results dated after September 15, 2019.

New applicants who do not have soil analysis results must assume Phosphorus Index 4 until a soil sample analysis showing a different Phosphorous Soil Index becomes available. Soil sample analysis, in respect of crop year 2023, must be available and the fertiliser plan amended accordingly and submitted online to the Department before March 31, 2024

Fertiliser accounts must be submitted to the Department and Nitrates Derogation applicants cannot import livestock manure onto their farm.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will shortly write to farmers individually regarding the banding options applicable to their herd and the requirements around banding.

Announcing the opening of the derogation, the Minister urged farmers who are intensively stocked to "engage as soon as possible with this application process and to discuss the need for a derogation with their agricultural advisor."

He also advised dairy farmers who previously did not avail of the derogation to consult with their agricultural advisor due to the new excretion rate bands applicable for dairy cows from this month.

It comes as the new Nitrates Action Programme (NAP), introduced this month, provides that farmers will fall under one of three bands.

Each band is based on the level of organic nitrogen (N) produced per cow; low yielding: producing less than 4,500kg of milk at 80kg N/cow, average yielding: producing between 4,500-6,500kg of milk at 92kg N/co and high yielding: producing greater than 6,500kg of milk at 106kg N/cow.