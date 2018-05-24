Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 24 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Everyone thought the world of him' - Cousin’s tribute to apprentice mechanic tragically killed in farming accident

Apprentice mechanic Neil Graham
Apprentice mechanic Neil Graham
Ambulance (Stock)

Linda Steward

The cousin of a Fermanagh teenager who died in an accident involving farm machinery says everyone thought the world of him.

Apprentice mechanic Neil Graham (17) was to be an usher at the summer wedding of Mark Ovens.

He lost his life in the tragedy at Boho Road near Enniskillen on Tuesday.

Mr Ovens described his cousin as a "typical Fermanagh young farm hand" who loved his home of Garrison.

"He was brilliant, really witty and very popular. Everyone thought the world of him," Mr Ovens said.

He described the teenager as a "typical mischievous 17-year-old" who owned a pet goat and pet chickens.

"He loved where he lived, he loved the outdoors and he loved getting his hands dirty," he added.

"He was a typical Fermanagh young farm hand who worked on the family farm.

"He and his father Eddie were very close.

"Neil was the youngest of four children."

The fatal accident occurred at a garage and involved a tractor.

The teenager had been a student at Portora Royal School in Enniskillen and had been working as an agricultural mechanic recently.

"Everyone liked him," Mr Ovens added.

"He had a massive family and he was very well thought of among all the cousins."

The PSNI attended the scene of the accident on Tuesday.

Police said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) has been informed."

The HSENI said: "HSENI is aware of an incident in the Fermanagh area and is making enquiries."

DUP leader Arlene Foster, an MLA for the area, expressed her condolences.

She said: "This is immensely sad news for the Garrison community.

"This was a well-known young man with his life in front of him who died in very tragic circumstances.

"Our thoughts turn to Neil's family who are mourning the loss of their son.

"They will feel the pain of his loss most acutely and they are very much in our prayers in the days and weeks ahead.

"Garrison is a close-knit area and I have no doubt the community will give help and support to the family as they grieve Neil's loss."

Local Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton said the teenager came from a well-respected and community-orientated family.

"The tragic loss of a young life like this is unbearable to contemplate," she said.

The pain that the family must be going through is totally unknown to most of us.

"This young man had a great and bright future ahead of him, which has been cut short in heartbreaking circumstances.

"My heart goes out to his parents and the entire family circle at this terrible time."

Fermanagh and Omagh Council vice chairman Alex Baird, a friend of the family, said he wanted to pass on his condolences also.

"When children die before their parents, it's a tragedy," he said.

Neil is survived by his parents Eddie and Joy, his brother Jonathan and his sisters Cherith and Rebecca.

His funeral will take place tomorrow afternoon at Garrison Parish Church followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Belfast Telegraph

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

CCTV footage was captured of the theft.

CCTV footage: Brazen thieves target livestock auctioneer as family sleep in...
Tim Davies ridging the headland for carrot beds for Leo Dunne, Durrow on the land of Seamus Duggan, Durrow, Co. Laois on Sunday 6 May 2018. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Dairy sector drives average farm incomes higher in 2017
A street vendor in Taipei, Taiwan where urbanisation, rising incomes and concerns about health are driving a move towards more protein-rich alternatives to the staple food, rice. April 11, 2018. Thomson Reuters Foundation\\Rina Chandran

As Asians get rich and healthy, 'smart crops' replace rice on future menus
The disused Magcobar Quarry outside Silvermines. Pic: Fergal Shanahan.

Silvermines area deemed 'safe for farming' after investigation into...
 Stock photo

Stolen cattle found in neighbour's shed with new ear tags
IFA President Joe Healy, flanked by General Secretary Damian McDonald and IFA Deputy President Richard Kennedy, pictured addressing the 63rd Annual General Meeting of the Irish Farmers Association in Dublin.

IFA refuse to clarify details of president's €120k salary
Silage season set to get into full swing this week.

Mowers at the ready: Met Eireann says dry and settled weather could extend into...


Top Stories

Top-class Kilkenny ground guided at over €10,000/ac
Ireland imports approximately 60-70pc of the grain it needs to feed livestock. Photo: Roger Jones

Grain growers calls for auditing system to track all grain traded in Ireland
Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Spring lamb faces factory price crunch
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazilian beef back in the dock as MEPs highlight traceability issues
Genetically modified corn.

US wants China to approve more biotech crops under trade deal
Stock Image

Third of farmers are over retirement age, while the number of young farmers...
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers