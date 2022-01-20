European Parliament vote on limiting animal transport in EU described as 'victory for common sense'

The result of a European Parliament vote on the future of animal transport in the EU has been described as a 'victory for common sense' by Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher.

MEP's today voted on proposals that farm organisations feared would effectively ban the transport of calves seen as critical to the Irish livestock sector.

However, Kelleher said two compromises on the issues of pregnant and unweaned animals were carried by the Parliament this morning, and a seperate amendment limiting journey times to eight hours was also defeated.

“Today, common sense prevailed. From the very outset, I set out clearly that it is possible to have high animal transport standards and allow the continuation of ordinary farm life across Europe.

“MEPs from across all political groupings realised that taking an extremist view on this issue would not make good policy.

The IFA President Tim Cullinan acknowledged the work done by Irish MEPs to get backing in the European Parliament for the amendments.

“From the position of Irish farming, it was vital that the key amendments were carried, but our campaign will continue. IFA will be working with others through COPA and our MEPs to build support for animal transport, given its critical role for Ireland as an island nation,” he said.

“Our calves are highly sought after in the European market. They are very robust and healthy, and thrive well. Our animal welfare and transport are of the highest standard, which is why there is such demand for our calves,” he said.