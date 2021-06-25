Farming

EU negotiators reach deal on CAP reform

The trilateral negotiations between the Parliament, Council and Commission on the post-2022 EU farm policy Expand

European Union agreed a deal to reform the Common Agricultural Policy at talks on Thursday, after disagreements on rules to curb agriculture's climate impact upended talks last month.

It is understood negotiators representing the European Parliament and EU Agriculture Ministers struck a deal on some of the most contentious issues relating to the regulation of CAP strategic plans.

The Farming Independent understands that agreement has been reached on the controversial issue of convergence. It is understood farm payment entitlement values will converge on a minimum of 85pc of the national average by the end of the next CAP period.

