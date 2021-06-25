EU negotiators edge closer to deal at CAP talks

The trilateral negotiations between the Parliament, Council and Commission on the post-2022 EU farm policy

European Union negotiators edged closer to a deal to reform the Common Agricultural Policy at talks on Thursday, after disagreements on rules to curb agriculture's climate impact upended talks last month.

It is understood negotiators representing the European Parliament and EU Agriculture Ministers struck a deal on some of the most contentious issues relating to the regulation of CAP strategic plans.

Further discussions will resume today to reach a final agreement with European Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski, describing the position of both co-legislators as 'very close'.

Talks to reform the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) have dragged on for nearly three years, with negotiators split over how to spend the CAP's 387 billion euro ($462 billion)budget of payments to farmers and support for rural development, about a third of the EU's total 2021-2027 budget.

Portuguese Agriculture Minister Maria do Ceu Antunes, who represents EU member states in the negotiations with European Parliament, said she was committed to striking a deal.

The sticking points include rules to curb the 10pc of EU greenhouse gases emitted by agriculture and protect nature from pressures like intensive irrigation or chemical pesticides.

The talks cam under heightened pressure this week when EU auditors said the current CAP was failing to reduce emissions, despite spending €100 billion in "climate-friendly" subsidies since 2014.

It had been predicted that hegotiators are likely to squabble over how much money to spend on "eco-schemes" that protect the environment, such as restoring wetlands to absorb CO2, and how strictly to define such schemes.

Parliament wanted to spend 30pc of payments on eco-schemes, while EU countries proposed a binding 18pc share in last month's talks.

Other changes aim to stop the decline of Europe's small farms. Proposals under discussion could require countries to redistribute a share of CAP payments to smaller farms, or reduce the money farmers get after they receive a certain limit, to ensure more cash goes to smaller businesses.

Parliament also wants guarantees that EU countries' plans for spending CAP money comply with the bloc's legally-binding climate and environment goals.

The new CAP rules will take effect from 2023.

Additional reporting Reuters