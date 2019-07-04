EU-Mercosur trade deal is a worry and an alarm bell - MEP McGuinness

Mairead McGuinness. Photo: Mark Condren
Mairead McGuinness. Photo: Mark Condren

Gabija Gataveckaite

MEP Mairead McGuiness has claimed that Ireland must resist the EU trade deal while details are assessed.

The EU trade deal, which farmers say will flood the Irish market with cheap beef from South America, is currently under consideration by the European Parliament.

Speaking on RTE's Morning Ireland, the Midlands-North West MEP said that Ireland must resist the deal while assessing its details.

"I think we must resist at the moment while we assess the detail of it," she said.

When asked if Ireland can both assess and then resist the deal, Ms McGuinness said; "We can [have it both ways] because it hasn’t gone through the process."

The Irish Independent reported this morning that Fine Gael is at war over the controversial EU trade deal.

When asked about the feelings in the party about the deal, Ms McGuinness added that there is a lot of frustration in the party.

"There’s a huge frustration around this," she said.

"Having talked to colleagues here, MEPs were also concerned about this deal.

"But there is real concern at the timing as beef farmers confidence is at a very low ebb."

She added that the US is not happy with the deal either.

"The US has just this week announced tariffs that it might impose on European agricultural produce I met the Under Secretary of State last week in Brussels, Ted McKinney," she said.

"“He was very clear in his message to me that they were not happy in how Europe was dealing with the US.

"We have in Europe signed many good agreements that help agriculture, Mercosur is a particular worry and an alarm bell."

