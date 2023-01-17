EU Warning: Farmers may ditch CAP as inflation bites

European farmers could start to reject CAP payments and farm without restrictions if inflation continues to hammer the value of EU subsidies, European Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski has warned.

He said EU subsidies were worth only 10pc of the value of European agricultural output last year and the new CAP goals “are under threat” in relation to the environment.

Economists now believe the real value of the CAP budget could shrink by an aggregate of over €84.57bn during 2021 to 2027 amid rampant price inflation across the EU.

Speaking at a hearing of the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee last week, Mr Wojciechowski again called for an increased CAP budget, but warned an increased EU budget would be difficult to achieve.

“The CAP budget will not have the same impact it had on farmers’ incomes as it had in previous years. This is an issue that we should start worrying about,” he said.

Mr Wojciechowski said many farmers across Europe were asking themselves if it would be better to forgo EU CAP payments and its associated rules and restrictions, and instead farm their land to its full potential.

“I’m afraid that we are very close to this limit where many farmers might decide to make the switch. We’re asking a lot of farmers, we’re asking them to make a lot of effort in terms of environment, but at some point, farmers will start to figure out whether it pays,” he said.

The Commissioner said he supports a stronger budget for the CAP due to the importance of food security, farming and rural communities and environmental protection.

However, he warned securing an increase to the EU budget would likely be a lengthy process. “The budget requires political consent of all member states. Some member states were very strongly opposing spending under the CAP heading and wanted to cut these payments.”