EU support of Irish Brexit 'situation' depends on money in the kitty

According to reports over the weekend, the European Commission has agreed to compensate Irish farmers for a collapse in beef and dairy prices in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

However, senior EU sources confirmed to FarmIreland that no such deal or arrangement has been agreed. It's understood that there was no 'definite agreement' between the Irish Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and the EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan last week, only that the EU would look at ways it could help Ireland.

Irish beef farmers, in particular, face decimation in the case of a no-deal Brexit Minister Creed told his Government counterparts on last week.