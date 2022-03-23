The European Union has announced a €500m plan to help EU farmers to grow more crops as part of measures to mitigate food price spikes and potential shortages resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.

In proposals announced by the European Commission today, it said while food availability is currently not at stake in the EU, since the continent is largely self-sufficient for many agricultural products, the agricultural sector is a net importer of specific products.

This vulnerability it said, together with high input costs, such as fertilisers and fossil energy, is causing production challenges for farmers and risks driving up food prices.

Among the measures announced today is a support package of €500m from the Common Agricultural Policy's crisis reserve, to support the producers most affected by the serious consequences of the war in Ukraine. Ireland will receive €15.7m under the proposal and can add to this budget with funding from the Irish Exchequer if required.

Through this funding Member States can provide additional financial support to farmers to contribute to global food security, or address market disturbances due to increased input costs or trade restrictions. The Commission said support for farmers engaged in sustainable practices should be prioritised, whilst also ensuring that the measures target the sectors and farmers who are the hardest hit by the crisis.

An exceptional and temporary derogation to allow the production of any crops for food and feed purposes on fallow land, while maintaining the full level of the greening payment for farmers, has also been announced.

This, it said will enlarge the EU's production capacity in spite of the limited availability of fertile land.

The Commission also announced specific temporary flexibilities to existing import requirements on animal feed will contribute to alleviating the pressure on the feed market.

To improve the affordability of food, Member States may also implement reduced rates of Value Added Tax and encourage economic operators to contain retail prices.

The EU also announced an EU Emergency Support Programme of €330m for Ukraine will help to secure access to basic goods and services, as well as the protection of the population. The programme seeks to help alleviate the suffering of Ukrainians by securing access to basic goods and services as well as their protection.