The European Union is no closer to a trade deal with Mercosur because members of the South American bloc have changed their position on previously agreed issues, but expects to settle a U.S. claim for a bigger share of a beef import quota within weeks, the Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan has said.

EU no closer to Mercosur deal but sees US beef quota fix in weeks

“We’re not closer (to a deal) because there has been some backtracking on the part of the Mercosur countries in relation to certain products where we had agreements in 2017,” he said in an interview at the Paris farm show.

“I regret this very much but there are political reasons in the Mercosur countries for this it seems.” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in December that the new Brazilian government of President Jair Bolsonaro would make it harder to reach a deal in the long-running talks with the Mercosur, which also includes Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The South American group has been pushing for greater access to the EU for its agricultural exports, notably beef. Brazil has previously blamed the EU for being protectionist about farming. The EU was looking for concessions in relation to cars, car parts, rules of origins, public procurement, the maritime sector, dairy and geographic indications, ahead of a next round of negotiations in March, Hogan said.