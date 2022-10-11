EU Nature Restoration law threatens Irish model, Committee warned

An impending EU law seeks to “completely reverse” Ireland’s decades-long farming model of reclaiming peatlands for productive agricultural use, the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee has heard.

Niall Curley, Policy Advisor on Biodiversity, Soil and Water at Copa-Cogeca, the representative body for EU farmers, said the EU Commission’s proposed Nature Restoration Law will also render the Government’s 8,000ha annual tree planting target “impossible to achieve” and send land prices “skyrocketing”.

Addressing the Committee, Mr Curley said the proposed regulation, currently under consideration in Member States and due to be implemented between 2024 and 2026, will legally compel Ireland to restore an estimated 150,981ac of wetlands nationwide — the main portion of which are agriculturally drained peatlands considered in “bad condition”.

Ministers for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, Pippa Hackett and Martin Heydon did not respond to our queries for comment on the proposal.

Mr Curley said: “Within this law are targets for the restoration of 70pc of all EU agriculturally drained peatland by 2050; with 35pc to be rewet.

“However, the Commission makes no distinction between ‘restoration’ and ‘rewetting’, so while the target says ‘restoration’, they actually mean rewetting 70pc by 2050.

“The Commission is proposing the law and Member States will have to implement it.

“How they do it is up to them, whether it comes down to compulsory purchase orders to buy land to create a certain number of national parks or to force the rewetting of certain areas.

“Once enacted, they will have a legal obligation to fulfil area-based targets — if they don’t, they can be sued.

“Each Member State would have a ‘National Restoration Plan’, like a CAP strategic plan, up to 2050,” he said, adding that Sweden and Finland have “already objected” to the move.

From an Irish perspective, Mr Curley said that “only 20pc of the total target can be taken up by the land being rewet by Bord na Móna or peatland that has been afforested”.

“This law will primarily affect areas where land has been drained for suckler and sheep farming on the edges of bog to ensure that land becomes more sodden by blocking or removing drains.

“We were told, as a model, to drain land across Ireland, specifically peatland — that was the guiding light of agricultural wisdom — and to plant forestry on peatlands for added income.

“Now it will be the expectation that even the forested peatlands will be restored to a certain extent, so it is a complete reversal of what we’ve been trying to do.”

While the law will focus in Ireland on peatlands, it also includes other EU issue habitats, including forests, agro-ecosystems, dunes and marine habitats.

Asked how it could impact on Ireland’s current afforestation targets, Mr Curley replied: “Forestry will no longer be allowed on wetland habitats, and so the target for 8,000ha per year will be nigh on impossible to achieve per year or per every two/three/four years.”