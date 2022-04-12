EU: Carbon farming should not affect food supply

EU Agriculture ministers say the production of food should not be hampered by the roll-out of carbon farming.

Farmers, through a host of agricultural practices, can help to capture carbon from the atmosphere and store it in soil or biomass in a sustainable way.

These practices may include, on the farming side, planting hedges or trees, growing legumes, using catch crops and cover crops, practising conservation agriculture and maintaining peatlands, and on the forestry side, afforestation and reforestation.

The EU Council of Agriculture Ministers agreed on what it expects from the certification framework for carbon removals, for which a proposal will follow at the end of this year, to ensure economic value is attached to practices that increase carbon removal and storage.

Ministers also recognised the importance of providing financial support to farmers and foresters alongside the common agricultural policy in order to encourage them to adopt these climate-friendly practices.

Read More

Security

However, member states also stressed that the primary purpose of EU agriculture, as stipulated in the treaties, is to ensure food security, and that this aim must not be compromised.

Ministers emphasised that the land manager’s remuneration must provide sufficient incentives while avoiding significant negative impacts and changes in land use, such as by making land less affordable and available for land managers or causing a reduction of production.

The European Commission’s intention to define a robust certification framework for carbon farming based on standardised and validated scientific methods and diagnostic instruments at the European level for monitoring, reporting and verifying the volumes of carbon stored and emitted was also backed by the ministers.

They said this certification framework should be simple, should not cause disproportionate administrative burden to facilitate the participation by land managers and should not result in sanctions in case carbon sequestration is lower than expected for reasons independent from the land managers’ actions.