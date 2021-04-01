Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Environmental Pillar holds fresh talks with Agriculture House

Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Department of Agriculture on Kildare Street. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Claire Mc Cormack

The Environmental Pillar (EP) has held fresh talks with Department of Agriculture just weeks after its sudden exit from the 2030 Agri-Food Strategy committee, the Farming Independent has learned.

The development comes as the final draft of the Agri-Food Strategy 2030 – the much anticipated 10-year successor to Food Wise 2025 – is expected to be published this month.

In February the EP – an advocacy coalition representing 32 national environmental NGOs – formally withdrew from the strategy’s stakeholder committee due to what it described the draft plan’s “failures” to align agricultural production policies with environmental protection and legal obligations.

Most Watched

Privacy