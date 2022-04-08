Environmental Permit System would regulate family farms “out of existence” – ICMSA

Pat McCormack, ICMSA President pictured at the ICMSA AGM which took place at the South Court Hotel, Limerick. Pic: Don Moloney

An Environmental Permit System being proposed by the EU for farms with 150 livestock units or more will move Ireland’s family farm system 'decisively towards destruction', The President of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, has warned.

Referring to the proposal, which is being advanced under the Industrial Emissions Directive, Mr. McCormack said the idea showed, what he described as the extent of the disconnect between bureaucratic abstraction and reality ‘on the ground’.

"It was almost impossible to conceive of a proposal that had less basis in reality than one designed to attack family farms producing food sustainably in a period of increasingly alarming inflation on the basis of a directive governing industrial emissions.

“We’re back here to the one constant factor in the problems affecting Irish farming and agri-food: the idea that the answer to underlying problems is simply heaping more and more irrational and costly regulation on the farmers while everyone else in the supply-chain is just left to do their own thing.

"It is very easy for people not involved in a sector - and who personally will not be impacted by their proposals - to bring forward regulation after regulation and without any care or consideration for the unnecessary pressures being placed on farm families in terms of workload, farm management and farm income.

"This is the latest and possibly most counter-productive of a long, long, line of damaging and destructive ideas that don’t solve anything and make things worse”, said Mr McCormack.

The proposal is part of a major review of the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED), which intensive pig and poultry farms already operate under. It will be expanded to the wider livestock sector for the first time.

Asked how such a development could impact intensive dairy and beef farming in Ireland an EPA spokesperson said: “Under the European Green Deal, the EC committed to review the IED to support the goals on zero pollution, climate neutrality, biodiversity and a cleaner, more circular economy.

“An evaluation of the IED was completed in 2020 and a consultation process was completed in July 2021. One of the outcomes of the consultation process was that it has been proposed that intensive cattle farming should be included within the scope of the IED.

Revision

“It is expected that on April 5 the Commission will adopt a proposal to commence the process of the revision of the IED.

“The process for the revision of a directive involves further consultation with and scrutiny by Member States.

“Once the revised Directive is published it will contain timelines by which it must be implemented in Ireland and the EPA will regulate and monitor in any new sector as required.”