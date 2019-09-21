End of further meat factory blockades welcomed

Protests have plagued the sector for weeks as farmers picket the gates of meat producing plants across Ireland over the price of beef.

Independent farmers and supporters at a protest outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh on the Waterford/Kilkenny border (Brian Lawless/PA)
Independent farmers and supporters at a protest outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh on the Waterford/Kilkenny border (Brian Lawless/PA)

By Rebecca Black, PA

The lifting of further blockades over beef prices has been welcomed.

Protesters outside beef factories in Cork, Waterford, Tipperary, Clare, Kilkenny and Mayo left the picket on Friday night, a few hours after farmers at ABP Cahir stood down.

Alison De Vere Hunt, who was among the protesters at Cahir, said demonstrators are “hopeful that a process has started to bring about reform”.

“We do not know what the future will hold but you can be assured we will not settle for empty promises and have no reservations in again highlighting our plight if necessary,” she added.

I think the decision by the farmers in Cahir, and indeed their supporters, to step away from the factory gates, will give us all much-needed breathing space to assess and plot a way forward that will enable farmer and factory worker to be protected and that is something I very much welcome Independent TD Mattie McGrath

Protests have plagued the sector for weeks as farmers picket the gates of meat-producing plants across Ireland over the price of beef, which is at its lowest in years.

Many farmers claim they are struggling to survive and will be forced out of business without Government intervention.

Independent TD Mattie McGrath welcomed the standing down of the protest in Cahir.

“I think the decision by the farmers in Cahir, and indeed their supporters, to step away from the factory gates, will give us all much-needed breathing space to assess and plot a way forward that will enable farmer and factory worker to be protected and that is something I very much welcome,” he said.

PA Media





More in News

Charlie Weir said he now regrets voting for Brexit

Farmer who appeared in DUP campaign regrets Brexit vote
High finance: Declan Walsh grew two acres of cannabis on his farm outside Kilkee in west Clare this year. Photo: Natasha Barton

'If the hemp business takes off, it could be a massive thing for farmers'
Eugene O’Neill takes the title of AXA Farm Hero and a prize fund of €10,000

Father-of-five who raised more than €50,000 for children's hospital named...
Protest: Farmers picketing outside Dawn Meats plant in Grannagh. Photo: Eamonn Farrell

Protests at more beef factories called off by farmers
War of wits and writs: Farmers from the Beef Plan Movement protest outside Kepak in Clonee, Co Meath. Photo: Frank McGrath

Beef farmers call off pickets at ABP Cahir: 'Enormous courage in challenging a...
A view of the scene where five cows were electrocuted in a field at Kilballyowen, Cross, in West Clare. Photograph : John Kelly.

Five in calf cows electrocuted on Clare farm
Protesters outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

New farming group who won't step down blockades may form


Top Stories

Class and charm: The house at Assey, Bective, near Navan on 42ac has a guide price of €700,000

Tillage and grazing farm 'jewel' in the heart of the Boyne Valley
Anna May McHugh and Fr Brian Darcy at the launch of the NAtional Ploughing Championships in Fenagh Co Carlow Pic:Mark Condren 4.9.2019

Fr Brian Darcy: 'Why I fear for the future of rural Ireland'
Pat Brogan (left) and his son Cathal at Pat Brogan Tractors, Strokestown

Combination of size and power a big hit for new Landini 6-H
A number of plants are still being blockaded (Brian Lawless/PA)

€2m of beef caught up in blockade at Charleville factory - Dawn Meats
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: PA

'I'm very worried for the future of the beef industry' - Varadkar
Frustration: Michael Creed said Ireland’s reputation was now at risk. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Trade in jeopardy with at least 12 plants still blockaded by protesters
Checklist: Farm inspectors have to prove they are doing their job by noting someting amiss

Darragh McCullough: 'Department inspectors are just like Revenue...