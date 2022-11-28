Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

End of cheap money for US farmers plows trouble into food production

FILE PHOTO: Farmer Roger Hadley harvests corn from his fields in his John Deere combine in this aerial photograph taken over Woodburn, Indiana, U.S. REUTERS/Bing Guan/ Expand

Close

FILE PHOTO: Farmer Roger Hadley harvests corn from his fields in his John Deere combine in this aerial photograph taken over Woodburn, Indiana, U.S. REUTERS/Bing Guan/

FILE PHOTO: Farmer Roger Hadley harvests corn from his fields in his John Deere combine in this aerial photograph taken over Woodburn, Indiana, U.S. REUTERS/Bing Guan/

FILE PHOTO: Farmer Roger Hadley harvests corn from his fields in his John Deere combine in this aerial photograph taken over Woodburn, Indiana, U.S. REUTERS/Bing Guan/

P.J. Huffstutter and Bianca Flowers

Montana farmer Sarah Degn had big plans to invest the healthy profits she gleaned for her soybeans and wheat this year into upgrading her planter or buying a new storage bin.

But those plans have gone by the wayside. Everything Degn needs to farm is more expensive and for the first time in her five-year career, so is the interest rate on the short-term debt she and nearly every other U.S. farmer relies upon to grow their crops and raise their livestock.

Most Watched

Privacy