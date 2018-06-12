Emotional issues need to be overcome before older farmers can consider transferring land, says new Teagasc study.

Older farmers find it almost impossible to visualise life without the farm in their life, says new Teagasc survey which looks at challenges facing older farmers who are considering whether they should transfer their land to the next generation.

